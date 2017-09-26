Industrial Stocks Rise Amid Tax Bill Hopes - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for a major tax reform bill. "Reports of a budget resolution that includes tax cuts of $1.5 trillion have boosted the odds that tax legislation will become law in 2018," said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a research note. "Our political economist expects any tax legislation would likely include a one-time tax on previously untaxed foreign profits." The profit repatriation could lead to boosted dividends and merger-and-acquisition activity in a range of industries, according to the Goldman Sachs analysts. Boeing will tap an international consortium of insurers to help finance jetliner orders that are expected to approach $200 billion a year by the end of the decade, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 26, 2017 16:37 ET (20:37 GMT)