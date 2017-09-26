GDP Revision Expected to Show No Change -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Aug +0.9% (23) -6.8%
1000 Pending Home Sales Aug -0.5% (12) -0.8%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 23 275K (18) 259K
0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) Q2 +3.0% (22) +3.0%*
0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) Q2 +1.0% (10) +1.0%*
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A 16
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.2% (24) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.1% (24) +0.3%
0830 Core PCE Prices Aug +0.2% (22) +0.1%
0945 Chicago PMI Sep 58.5 (12) 58.9
1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 95.0 (18) 95.3**
(Final)
*Q2 2nd Reading
**Sep Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
September 26, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)