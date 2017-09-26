China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, September 26 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 623,764 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Oct-17 12,160 12,310 12,140 12,235 12,120 115 16 360
Nov-17 12,255 12,400 12,200 12,300 12,225 75 11,028 40,038
Jan-18 14,605 14,825 14,490 14,640 14,585 55 562,254 372,248
Mar-18 14,815 14,815 14,750 14,795 14,785 10 10 152
Apr-18 15,020 15,020 14,925 14,970 14,965 5 4 62
May-18 14,980 15,180 14,870 15,020 14,980 40 48,582 70,618
Jun-18 14,975 14,975 14,975 14,975 14,785 190 2 1,094
Jul-18 14,900 15,025 14,855 14,930 14,885 45 12 1,234
Aug-18 15,035 15,035 14,980 15,005 15,035 -30 4 1,162
Sep-18 15,215 15,340 15,045 15,180 15,155 25 1,852 7,454
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
