What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

September 25, 2017

Lending to companies with heavy debt loads has surged by more than half this year, raising fears among some investors that a key corner of the financial markets is overheating.

Mashable is leaning toward a sale of the new-media company and has held talks with German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1.

Uber is pushing to meet with the London regulator that said it couldn't operate in the city, as it also prepares a legal appeal.

Two investment funds are calling for new leadership at housewares retailer Tuesday Morning.

China's Canyon Bridge reached a deal to buy U.K. chip designer Imagination for $742.2 million.

Chinese cyberattacks on German manufacturing and tech firms have prompted Berlin to help companies harden their defenses.

Kroger is launching a website to let local suppliers pitch niche products directly to buyers at the grocer's 2,800 stores.

Fox's "Kingsman" led the box office and became one of the rare sequels to outgross its predecessor in its opening weekend.

BlackRock's victory in a California lawsuit could make it more difficult for investors to sue ETF managers over warnings.

Bank stocks rebounded last week as bond yields rose on expectations of a Fed rate rise in December.

September 25, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)