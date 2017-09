Shares of power-plant operators recouped some of their recent losses as traders rotated back into defensive sectors from fast-growing, higher risk growth sectors.

Shares of Germany utility RWE fell sharply after the results of the German election made a bill banning coal-fired electricity generation more likely.

September 25, 2017