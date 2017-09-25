USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Sep 25

For the week ended Sep 24, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted--
09/24 09/17 2016 Avg
Ark 7 1 3 2
Cali 6 5 3 3
Colo 39 23 52 49
Idah 38 22 36 34
Ill 0 0 1 3
Ind 4 2 6 5
Kans 14 7 18 20
Mich 9 2 17 13
Mo 4 1 3 3
Mont 23 16 43 50
Nebr 47 23 68 59
NC 2 1 0 1
Ohio 3 1 4 6
Okla 16 11 24 25
Ore 21 8 14 17
SD 50 30 39 48
Texas 33 14 28 29
Wash 53 43 62 62
18-state
Avg 24 13 28 28
