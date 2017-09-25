On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Sep 25

For the week ended Sep 24, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Planted--

09/24 09/17 2016 Avg

Ark 7 1 3 2

Cali 6 5 3 3

Colo 39 23 52 49

Idah 38 22 36 34

Ill 0 0 1 3

Ind 4 2 6 5

Kans 14 7 18 20

Mich 9 2 17 13

Mo 4 1 3 3

Mont 23 16 43 50

Nebr 47 23 68 59

NC 2 1 0 1

Ohio 3 1 4 6

Okla 16 11 24 25

Ore 21 8 14 17

SD 50 30 39 48

Texas 33 14 28 29

Wash 53 43 62 62

18-state

Avg 24 13 28 28

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)