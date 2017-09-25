USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Sep 25

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 09/2409/17 09/10 09/03 08/27 08/20 08/13 08/6 07/30 9/25/16
v poor 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 2
poor 9 9 9 8 8 9 9 9 9 5
fair 28 29 28 28 28 28 29 28 28 20
good 49 48 49 50 50 50 49 50 49 54
exlnt 11 11 11 11 11 10 10 10 10 19
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
09/2409/17 09/10 09/03 08/27 08/20 08/13 08/6 07/30 9/25/16
Ark 104 104 104 104 105 104 105 105 105 99
Ill 96 95 97 97 97 98 100 100 101 109
Ind 96 96 96 96 96 96 97 97 96 107
Iowa 98 97 99 99 99 97 96 98 99 110
Kans 91 92 94 97 97 97 96 97 96 105
Ky 107 107 106 106 105 105 105 104 104 106
La 100 100 97 98 104 105 107 108 108 94
Mich 94 96 95 96 98 98 97 100 101 103
Minn 104 104 104 105 105 105 105 105 105 109
Miss 108 106 106 106 110 107 106 108 107 108
Mo 100 101 101 102 102 100 101 101 101 107
Neb 101 99 101 101 101 100 99 98 98 108
NC 108 105 104 104 105 104 104 105 102 101
ND 95 93 92 92 94 92 91 87 86 105
Ohio 99 99 98 97 98 98 98 97 95 98
SD 94 92 94 92 93 89 87 84 80 99
Tenn 114 113 111 113 111 111 108 107 105 109
Wis 108 109 108 107 106 106 107 107 106 114
18-state
avg 99 99 99 100 100 99 99 99 98 106
Yr ago 106 106 106 106 106 105 105 105 105 NA
