USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Sep 25

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop

conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.

The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition

reports and weighted by state crop area.

(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.

TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)

in pct 09/2409/17 09/10 09/03 08/27 08/20 08/13 08/6 07/30 9/25/16

v poor 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 2

poor 9 9 9 8 8 9 9 9 9 5

fair 28 29 28 28 28 28 29 28 28 20

good 49 48 49 50 50 50 49 50 49 54

exlnt 11 11 11 11 11 10 10 10 10 19

STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:

(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)

09/2409/17 09/10 09/03 08/27 08/20 08/13 08/6 07/30 9/25/16

Ark 104 104 104 104 105 104 105 105 105 99

Ill 96 95 97 97 97 98 100 100 101 109

Ind 96 96 96 96 96 96 97 97 96 107

Iowa 98 97 99 99 99 97 96 98 99 110

Kans 91 92 94 97 97 97 96 97 96 105

Ky 107 107 106 106 105 105 105 104 104 106

La 100 100 97 98 104 105 107 108 108 94

Mich 94 96 95 96 98 98 97 100 101 103

Minn 104 104 104 105 105 105 105 105 105 109

Miss 108 106 106 106 110 107 106 108 107 108

Mo 100 101 101 102 102 100 101 101 101 107

Neb 101 99 101 101 101 100 99 98 98 108

NC 108 105 104 104 105 104 104 105 102 101

ND 95 93 92 92 94 92 91 87 86 105

Ohio 99 99 98 97 98 98 98 97 95 98

SD 94 92 94 92 93 89 87 84 80 99

Tenn 114 113 111 113 111 111 108 107 105 109

Wis 108 109 108 107 106 106 107 107 106 114

18-state

avg 99 99 99 100 100 99 99 99 98 106

Yr ago 106 106 106 106 106 105 105 105 105 NA

September 25, 2017 16:34 ET (20:34 GMT)