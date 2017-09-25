USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Sep 25

LR_GR410

Little Rock, AR Mon Sep 25, 2017 USDA Market News Service

National Weekly Rice Summary

(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)

Domestic Trend

In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices mostly steady,

instances 1.50 higher in Louisiana. Parboiled prices steady. Second heads and

Brewers mostly steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran steady to firm; Millfeed

and rice hulls mostly steady.

In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and

Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady and Rice hulls not

available due to uncertainty of market and buyers.

CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 25th, Nov 17 closed .345 lower at

12.02; Jan 18 closed .335 lower at 12.285; Mar 18 closed .335 lower at 12.47.

US dollar index on Monday settled at 92.60.

Arkansas Texas Louisiana California

MILLED RICE

Long white 23.00-24.50 23.00-24.00 24.50 -----

Long brown 25.00-25.50 26.00 NA -----

Medium white 24.00-26.00 ----- 24.50 28.00-30.00

Medium brown NA ----- NA 28.00-30.00

Short white ----- ----- ----- NA

Parboiled 25.50-27.00 28.00 ----- -----

Second heads 16.00-18.00 14.00 12.00-12.25 13.00-15.00

Brewers 15.00 12.25 9.50 10.00-12.00

Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per

cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except

California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and

brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.

Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).

Rice fat bran 95.00-110.00 100.00-120.00 100.00-110.00 110.00-130.00

Rice millfeed NA NA NA -----

Rice hulls 5.00-10.00 5.00 NA NA

*NA = not available

Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR

