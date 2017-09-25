USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Sep 25

LR_GR410
Continue Reading Below
Little Rock, AR Mon Sep 25, 2017 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices mostly steady,
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
instances 1.50 higher in Louisiana. Parboiled prices steady. Second heads and
Brewers mostly steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran steady to firm; Millfeed
and rice hulls mostly steady.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and
Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady and Rice hulls not
available due to uncertainty of market and buyers.
CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 25th, Nov 17 closed .345 lower at
12.02; Jan 18 closed .335 lower at 12.285; Mar 18 closed .335 lower at 12.47.
US dollar index on Monday settled at 92.60.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 23.00-24.50 23.00-24.00 24.50 -----
Long brown 25.00-25.50 26.00 NA -----
Medium white 24.00-26.00 ----- 24.50 28.00-30.00
Medium brown NA ----- NA 28.00-30.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 25.50-27.00 28.00 ----- -----
Second heads 16.00-18.00 14.00 12.00-12.25 13.00-15.00
Brewers 15.00 12.25 9.50 10.00-12.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 95.00-110.00 100.00-120.00 100.00-110.00 110.00-130.00
Rice millfeed NA NA NA -----
Rice hulls 5.00-10.00 5.00 NA NA
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 25, 2017 20:41 ET (00:41 GMT)