Unilever Agrees to Acquire Carver Korea for EUR2.27 Billion

Unilever PLC (UL) said Monday it has agreed to acquire skincare business Carver Korea for 2.27 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from Bain Capital Private Equity and Goldman Sachs (GS).

Unilever said Carver would significantly strengthen its position in north Asia, the world's largest skincare market. In 2016, Carver delivered sales of EUR321 million, along with EUR137 million in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

September 25, 2017