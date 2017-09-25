Telecoms Flat on iPhone Concerns -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies were flat as the launch of Apple's latest smart phone lines wasn't as successful as hoped. A relatively small proportion of new activations on cell-phone networks during the smart phone's launch weekend were iPhone 8s, according to Localytics. That was another sign that consumers are waiting the launch of the premium iPhone X before updating their phones.
Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
September 25, 2017 16:48 ET (20:48 GMT)