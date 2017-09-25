Sampo Oyj Sampo To Participate In The Voluntary Offer On Nets A/S

TIDMSAMPO

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 September 2017 at 9:55 am

Sampo to participate in the voluntary offer on Nets A/S

Sampo plc will participate as an indirect minority co-investor in the

offer announced today by Evergood 5 AS to acquire Nets A/S.

Evergood 5 AS, a newly formed company controlled by funds managed and

advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC, has announced its agreement to make a

voluntary takeover offer to acquire Nets A/S offering DKK 165 for each

share in cash, valuing the entire issued capital of the Company at DKK

33.1 billion.

GIC, funds managed and/or advised by Advent International Corporation

and funds managed and/or advised by Bain Capital Private Equity (Europe)

LLP (through a newly incorporated company jointly controlled by both),

Sampo plc, funds managed and advised by StepStone Group LP and a fund

managed by Fisher Lynch Capital LLC will be indirect minority

co-investors in the offer alongside certain other minority co-investors.

The size of Sampo's investment would be EUR 230 million.

