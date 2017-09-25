Sampo Oyj Sampo To Participate In The Voluntary Offer On Nets A/S

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 September 2017 at 9:55 am
Sampo to participate in the voluntary offer on Nets A/S
Sampo plc will participate as an indirect minority co-investor in the
offer announced today by Evergood 5 AS to acquire Nets A/S.
Evergood 5 AS, a newly formed company controlled by funds managed and
advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC, has announced its agreement to make a
voluntary takeover offer to acquire Nets A/S offering DKK 165 for each
share in cash, valuing the entire issued capital of the Company at DKK
33.1 billion.
GIC, funds managed and/or advised by Advent International Corporation
and funds managed and/or advised by Bain Capital Private Equity (Europe)
LLP (through a newly incorporated company jointly controlled by both),
Sampo plc, funds managed and advised by StepStone Group LP and a fund
managed by Fisher Lynch Capital LLC will be indirect minority
co-investors in the offer alongside certain other minority co-investors.
The size of Sampo's investment would be EUR 230 million.
