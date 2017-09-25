Plexus Wins Production Well Order From Centrica

Plexus Holdings PLC (POS.LN) said Monday it has won a contract from utility company Centrica PLC (CNA.LN) to supply the production wellhead for a gas-production facility in the southern North Sea.

The oil-and-gas engineering services company said the contract is the first it has signed with FTSE-100 listed Centrica for a production well, having previously supplied it with equipment for exploration wells.

Plexus will supply Centrica with a wellhead and a casing support system. It didn't give a value for the contract.

The company added that the contract is in line with its strategy to extend the application of its POS-GRIP friction-grip method technology--used on over 300 wells--beyond exploration.

