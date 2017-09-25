Tech Shares Slide, Pressuring Major Indexes

Major indexes fell, weighed down by declines in shares of technology companies. The Dow industrials declined 0.2%.

North Korean Official Says U.S. Has Declared War

North Korea's foreign minister said Monday the U.S. had declared war on North Korea and his country considers all possible responses to be on the table.

Hurricane Maria Damage Estimate: As Much as $85 Billion in Insured Losses

Hurricane Maria caused an estimated $40 billion to $85 billion in insured losses, mostly in Puerto Rico, catastrophe-modeling firm AIR Worldwide said Monday.

SEC Enforcement Probe Led to Renewed Look at 2016 Hack

The Securities and Exchange Commission looked anew at a 2016 hack of its electronic corporate filing system as part of an enforcement investigation, its chairman said in testimony prepared for a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

OPEC's Efforts Pay Off: Oil is Back in Bull Market

U.S. oil prices returned to bull-market territory while the global benchmark hit a two-year high, as investors gained faith that OPEC will successfully shrink a global supply glut.

Brexit Conundrum: What To Do With Thousands of Derivatives Contracts

The Bank of England said the U.K. and the EU need to reach an agreement to protect the validity of trillions of dollars' worth of derivatives contracts post-Brexit.

Fed's Evans: Show Me More Inflation Before a Rate Increase

Charles Evans said he is "open-minded" about raising short-term interest rates soon but wants to see signs of rising inflation before nudging borrowing costs higher.

Dudley Says Fed Will Continue to Press With Rate Increases as Economy Grows

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said Monday the U.S. central bank will continue to press forward with interest rate increases as the economy continues to grow.

Merkel Faces Big Challenges Ahead

German Chancellor Angela Merkel started laying the groundwork Monday for an unprecedented three-way governing coalition, but faced headwinds from conservative allies reeling from losses to an upstart nationalist party and clamoring for a tougher line on immigration and security.

German CEOs Warn on Rise of Nationalism

German business leaders, as a rule largely silent on political issues, warned that the rise of a nationalist anti-immigration party could hurt the nation's export-driven economy.

