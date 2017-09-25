Tech Shares Slide, Pressuring Major Indexes

Major indexes fell, weighed down by declines in shares of technology companies. The Dow industrials declined 0.3%.

North Korean Official Says U.S. Has Declared War

North Korea's foreign minister said Monday the U.S. had declared war on North Korea and his country considers all possible responses to be on the table.

SEC Enforcement Probe Led to Renewed Look at 2016 Hack

The Securities and Exchange Commission looked anew at a 2016 hack of its electronic corporate filing system as part of an enforcement investigation, its chairman said in testimony prepared for a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

Fed's Evans Says Signs of Wage, Price Pressures Needed Before Next Rate Increase

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said the central bank needs to see "clear signs of building wage and price pressures" before raising short-term interest rates again, given below-target inflation and worryingly low inflation expectations.

Dudley Says Fed Will Continue to Press With Rate Increases as Economy Grows

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said Monday the U.S. central bank will continue to press forward with interest rate increases as the economy continues to grow.

Merkel Faces Big Challenges Ahead

German Chancellor Angela Merkel started laying the groundwork Monday for an unprecedented three-way governing coalition, but faced headwinds from conservative allies reeling from losses to an upstart nationalist party and clamoring for a tougher line on immigration and security.

German CEOs Warn on Rise of Nationalism

German business leaders, as a rule largely silent on political issues, warned that the rise of a nationalist anti-immigration party could hurt the nation's export-driven economy.

Oil Prices Set to Return to Bull-Market Territory

Oil prices are poised to return to bull market territory Monday after a slow, laborious climb from their slide three months ago.

EU Says Greece's Finances Are Stabilized

European Union states decided on Monday to end disciplinary procedures against Greece over its excessive deficit, a sign of the progress the country has made in bringing order to its public finances.

ECB's Draghi Brushes Off Lucke's Criticism of Policies

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi clashed with a former leader of Germany's ascendant far-right party over the bank's easy-money policies, underlining the frustrations that helped to propel the party into the German parliament.

September 25, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)