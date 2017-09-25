Global Stocks Struggle to Find Traction After Merkel's Win

Stock markets struggled to find direction as investors digested German election results, which pointed to political uncertainty in Europe's largest economy.

BOE Raises Alarm Over Growth of Consumer Borrowing in U.K.

Bank of England officials on Monday reiterated warnings about the rapid growth of household borrowing in the U.K.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index Falls in August

Economic activity across the U.S. decreased slightly in August, according to a report released Monday.

Brent Holds Gains as U.S. Crude Lags

Brent crude prices continued to march higher amid a growing market consensus that OPEC will likely extend its production-cut deal.

Saudi Arabia Plans Another Bond Sale to Offset Falling Oil Revenue

The kingdom has been on a selling spree for more than a year to help plug a widening deficit and to bankroll and economic transformation.

Japan Prime Minister Abe Calls Snap Election

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called a national election, betting that voters would rally behind his alignment with President Donald Trump in confronting North Korea.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Women Are Returning to Work, Men Are Not

Global Economy Week Ahead: Fed and ECB Chiefs Speak

This week's events will likely be a snapshot of the conundrum central bankers world-wide are dealing with -- economic growth in multiple indicators but not in inflation readings as many expect, which has complicated efforts to taper economic stimulus policies.

China Property Stocks Won't Stay Cool for Long

China-related property stocks sold heavily as investors reacted to another wave of cooling measures, but analysts say the decline is likely to be short-lived.

BOJ's Kuroda: Similar Global Inflation Goals Promote Forex Stability

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda renewed his pledge to aim for 2% inflation despite calls by economists to lower its target or adopt a more flexible goal after years of failing to achieve it.

