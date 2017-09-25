Global Economy Week Ahead: Fed and ECB Chiefs Speak

Continue Reading Below

This week's events will likely be a snapshot of the conundrum central bankers world-wide are dealing with -- economic growth in multiple indicators but not in inflation readings as many expect, which has complicated efforts to taper economic stimulus policies.

Global Stocks Struggle to Find Traction After Merkel's Win

Stock markets struggled to find direction as investors digested German election results, which pointed to political uncertainty ahead for Europe's largest economy.

Brent Holds Gains as U.S. Crude Lags

Brent crude prices continued to march higher amid a growing market consensus that OPEC will likely extend its production-cut deal.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

BOE Raises Alarm Over Growth of Consumer Borrowing in U.K.

Bank of England officials on Monday reiterated warnings about the rapid growth of household borrowing in the U.K.

BOJ's Kuroda: Similar Global Inflation Goals Promote Forex Stability

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda renewed his pledge to aim for 2% inflation despite calls by economists to lower its target or adopt a more flexible goal after years of failing to achieve it.

German Results Reflect European Unease Over Identity, Economy

Germany's election result confirms the overriding trend of European politics in the past year: the crumbling of the Continent's established parties in the face of voter anxiety over economics and identity.

May Calls for Two-Year Brexit Transition, Pledges to Honor Budget Commitments

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the U.K. would honor its financial commitments to the European Union's current budget and seek to retain current terms of trade for two years after its planned exit in 2019.

European Banking Landscape Has New Powerhouses: French Lenders

French banks Société Générale and BNP Paribas have emerged from the financial crisis, the eurozone debt crisis and long years of European economic stagnation as two of the continent's strongest lenders.

Forex Markets: Political Uncertainty Is the Name of the Game

The U.S. dollar rose after elections in Germany and New Zealand set the stage for periods of political uncertainty in both countries, which could drag on their currencies.

Ignore the Fed's Yield Sign at Your Peril

The Federal Reserve is telling investors it will flatten the yield curve. They should listen.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)