Dudley Says Fed Will Continue to Press With Rate Increases as Economy Grows

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said Monday the U.S. central bank will continue to press forward with interest rate increases as the economy continues to grow.

Steven Mnuchin, a Newcomer, Tilts at Washington's Hardest Target: The Tax Code

The Treasury Secretary, spearheading what Republicans hope will be the first overhaul since 1986, brings to the job a close relationship with President Donald Trump. He is also facing intraparty divisions, his own relative inexperience and the challenges of working with an impulsive president.

AIG Retools Operating Structure Following Pledge From CEO

AIG is shuffling its structure and top leadership ranks as the insurance giant looks to begin an expansion that is expected to include acquisitions.

World's Largest Money-Market Fund Will Lower Its Returns

The manager of the world's largest money-market fund said it would take steps to reduce risk in its investments and lower the lofty yields that have helped draw a flood of cash into the fund over the past year.

Leveraged Loans on Pace to Top Pre-Financial Crisis Levels

Lending to the most indebted companies in the U.S. and Europe is up, and investors worry what could happen if the global economic expansion fades.

What We Know About Financial Bubbles

Here's a surprising idea: Bubbles aren't necessarily bad things

As Hartford Mulls Bankruptcy, Bond Insurer Offers to Help Postpone Payments

Hartford's biggest bond insurer said it had offered to help the city postpone payments on as much as $300 million in outstanding debt, in a move designed to help prevent a bankruptcy filing for Connecticut's capital.

European Banking Landscape Has New Powerhouses: French Lenders

French banks Société Générale and BNP Paribas have emerged from the financial crisis, the eurozone debt crisis and long years of European economic stagnation as two of the continent's strongest lenders.

Nets Sold to Private Equity for $5.3 Billion in Latest Payments Deal

A consortium led by U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman agreed to acquire Denmark's Nets for about $5.3 billion, the latest bet by private equity on the payments-processing sector.

Should We Move to a Mostly Cashless Society?

Reducing the supply of cash in the U.S. could help lower crime and make the Fed's job easier, but some worry about the impact on legal activities.

September 25, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)