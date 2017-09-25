Target to Boost Minimum Wages in Battle for Workers

Target said it is raising its minimum wage to $11 an hour starting next month and to $15 an hour within three years, as the retailer competes to fill low-wage jobs in a tighter labor market.

Accounting Firm Deloitte Says It Suffered Cyberattack

Accounting firm Deloitte said it had suffered a cyberattack in which a hacker accessed data affecting a "very few" of its clients.

AIG Retools Operating Structure Following Pledge From CEO

AIG is shuffling its structure and top leadership ranks as the insurance giant looks to begin an expansion that is expected to include acquisitions.

GE Agrees to Sell Industrial Unit to ABB for $2.6 Billion

General Electric agreed to sell its industrial-solutions business to Switzerland's ABB in a $2.6 billion deal, a sign that GE's new chief is moving ahead with efforts to streamline the industrial giant.

Atlas Air Worldwide Accuses Pilots' Union of Work Slowdown

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. accused its unionized pilots of intentionally slowing down work, causing "widespread and significant" flight delays, in the latest labor dispute between a union and an air-cargo carrier.

CFTC Fines Citigroup Over Swaps Reporting

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined two Citigroup subsidiaries for failing to properly report swap transactions, the latest in a series of such penalties by the regulator.

Morgan Stanley to Pay $13 Million Over UIT Supervision

Wall Street's self-regulator ordered Morgan Stanley to pay $13 million in fines and restitution to clients for failing to properly supervise trades that increased charges and fees to customers of certain investment funds.

Deal Boutique Greenhill Lands a Lifeline

Legendary Wall Street deal maker Robert Greenhill is throwing a lifeline to the firm he founded two decades ago, which has been largely left behind in the recent merger boom. Greenhill & Co. said its founder, along with CEO Scott Bok, will each invest $10 million in the company as part of a broader reorganization

Allergan CFO to Retire, Drugmaker Plans $2 Billion Stock Buyback

Allergan said Chief Financial Officer Tessa Hilado plans to retire but will stay on the job until her replacement is hired. The company also authorized a $2 billion share repurchase and announced plans to raise its dividend.

Facebook Shares Sink as Bad News Piles Up

A series of controversies are colliding Monday to send Facebook Inc. shares to their worst day since November.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)