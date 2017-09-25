AIG Retools Operating Structure Following Pledge From CEO

Continue Reading Below

AIG is shuffling its structure and top leadership ranks as the insurance giant looks to begin an expansion that is expected to include acquisitions.

GE Agrees to Sell Industrial Unit to ABB for $2.6 Billion

General Electric agreed to sell its industrial-solutions business to Switzerland's ABB in a $2.6 billion deal. A sign that GE's new chief is moving ahead with efforts to streamline the industrial giant.

Accounting Firm Deloitte Says It Suffered Cyberattack

Accounting firm Deloitte said Monday it had suffered a cyberattack in which a hacker accessed data affecting a "very few" of Deloitte's clients.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Target to Boost Minimum Wages in Battle for Workers

Target said it is raising its minimum wage to $11 an hour starting next month and to $15 an hour within three years, as the retailer competes to fill low-wage jobs in a tighter labor market.

Allergan CFO to Retire, Drugmaker Plans $2 Billion Stock Buyback

Allergan said Chief Financial Officer Tessa Hilado plans to retire but will stay on the job until her replacement is hired. The company also authorized a $2 billion share repurchase and announced plans to raise its dividend.

Facebook Shares Sink as Bad News Piles Up

A series of controversies are colliding Monday to send Facebook Inc. shares to their worst day since November.

CEO Switch at Maker of Titleist Golf Balls

Acushnet Holdings Corp.'s chief executive is stepping down after spending more than 40 years working at the golf-equipment company, leaving his replacement to contend with slumping sales and a business model heavily reliant on growing the market for Titleist golf balls.

Target Adding Pinterest Search Tool to Its App

Pinterest struck a deal with Target to license its camera image search tool, which Target will embed in its own app.

Microsoft Aims to Make Business AI Cheaper, Faster, Simpler

Microsoft plans to unveil its first product in a new line of software aimed at taking on IBM and others in the growing market to apply artificial intelligence to everyday business needs.

China Considers Rule Change That Could Aid Tesla

China is considering relaxing rules requiring foreign auto makers to have a local partner, a move that could pave the way for Inc. to build vehicles there.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)