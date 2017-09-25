AIG Retools Operating Structure Following Pledge From CEO

AIG. is shuffling its structure and top leadership ranks as the insurance giant looks to become more nimble and boost its profit margins.

Target to Boost Minimum Wages in Battle for Workers

Target said it is raising its minimum wage to $11 an hour starting next month and to $15 an hour within three years, as the retailer competes to fill low-wage jobs in a tighter labor market.

GE Agrees to Sell Industrial Unit to ABB for $2.6 Billion

General Electric agreed to sell its industrial-solutions business to Switzerland's ABB in a $2.6 billion deal. A sign that GE's new chief is moving ahead with efforts to streamline the industrial giant. he unit has about 13,000 employees and had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2016.

Nets Sold to Private Equity for $5.3 Billion in Latest Payments Deal

A consortium led by U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman agreed to acquire Denmark's Nets for about $5.3 billion, the latest bet by private equity on the payments-processing sector.

China Fines Social-Media Giants for Hosting Banned Content

Chinese internet regulators said they have hit operators of three of the country's biggest social-media platforms with the maximum fine allowable under a new cybersecurity law for hosting fake news, pornography and other forms of banned content.

Uber Tries Compromise With London Regulators

Uber Technologies is examining concessions it could make to London to get its operating license back, while also preparing a legal appeal and rallying its users in the city to build support.

Unilever to Buy Korean Skin-Care Firm for $2.7 Billion

Unilever has agreed to buy Carver Korea, a Seoul-based maker of toners and moisturizers, for $2.7 billion, the latest in a string of skin-care acquisitions as it pivots toward higher-growth sectors.

Activist Funds Seek Ouster of Tuesday Morning CEO

Two investment funds are calling for new leadership at discounted housewares retailer Tuesday Morning, the latest in a series of activist campaigns targeting chief executives.

White Castle Brings Its Sliders to China

The mini-burger chain is betting on China's curiosity for Western food, rising beef consumption and a trend toward smaller portions to succeed there.

China Eyeing Rule Change That Could Aid Tesla

Tesla finds itself the only notable auto maker without public plans to manufacture electric vehicles in the world's biggest EV market, but that could change if Beijing allows foreign companies to build electric vehicles in free-trade zones without a Chinese partner.

September 25, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)