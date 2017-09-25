GE Agrees to Sell Industrial Unit to ABB for $2.6 Billion

General Electric agreed to sell its industrial-solutions business to Switzerland's ABB., a sign that GE's new chief is moving ahead with efforts to streamline the industrial giant.

Nets Sold to Private Equity for $5.3 Billion in Latest Payments Deal

A consortium led by U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman agreed to acquire Denmark's Nets for about $5.3 billion, the latest bet by private equity on the payments-processing sector.

Uber Tries Compromise With London Regulators

Uber Technologies is examining concessions it could make to London to get its operating license back, while also preparing a legal appeal and rallying its users in the city to build support.

Unilever to Buy Korean Skin-Care Firm for $2.7 Billion

Unilever has agreed to buy Carver Korea, a Seoul-based maker of toners and moisturizers, for $2.7 billion, the latest in a string of skin-care acquisitions as it pivots toward higher-growth sectors.

Activist Funds Seek Ouster of Tuesday Morning CEO

Two investment funds are calling for new leadership at discounted housewares retailer Tuesday Morning Corp., the latest in a series of activist campaigns targeting chief executives.

White Castle Brings Its Sliders to China

The mini-burger chain is betting on China's curiosity for Western food, rising beef consumption and a trend toward smaller portions to succeed there.

China Eyeing Rule Change That Could Aid Tesla

Tesla finds itself the only notable auto maker without public plans to manufacture electric vehicles in the world's biggest EV market, but that could change if Beijing allows foreign companies to build electric vehicles in free-trade zones without a Chinese partner.

Mashable Tests Notion that 'Pivot to Video' Leads to Digital-Media Riches

The company, known for its mix of technology and pop-culture stories, is exploring selling itself to an investor and has had extensive discussions with a German TV broadcaster, people familiar with the matter said.

Facebook Abandons Plans to Change Share Structure, Avoiding Lawsuit

Facebook abandoned a plan to change its stock structure that would have given Mark Zuckerberg more control, the latest in a string of reversals by the social-media giant.

'Kingsman' Sequel Rules Box Office; New Lego Movie Fails to Click

Two of Hollywood's latest attempts at creating lucrative, sequel-spawning franchises hit theaters this weekend to mixed results.

