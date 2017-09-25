As Takata Deal Deadline Looms, Claimants in Air-Bag Cases Worry

Lawyers for people claiming injury from Takata Corp.'s defective air bags pressured the company to finalize its deal to sell most of its business as the deadline looms this week.

In India, a Big GE Deal Goes Off the Rails

General Electric Co. is in danger of losing one of its largest industrial contracts after a political shake-up in India, highlighting the risk of the conglomerate's chase to win business in far-flung markets by investing heavily in local operations.

China Fishery Trustee Targets HSBC in Bankruptcy Probe

The court-appointed trustee in charge of China Fishery Group Ltd. isn't backing down in a bankruptcy battle with HSBC Ltd., which he is investigating for aggressive collection tactics that allegedly had a "severely negative impact" on the fishing enterprise.

Atlas Air Worldwide Accuses Pilots' Union of Work Slowdown

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. accused its unionized pilots of intentionally slowing down work, causing "widespread and significant" flight delays, in the latest labor dispute between a union and an air-cargo carrier.

CFTC Fines Citigroup Over Swaps Reporting

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined two Citigroup subsidiaries for failing to properly report swap transactions, the latest in a series of such penalties by the regulator.

Morgan Stanley to Pay $13 Million Over UIT Supervision

Wall Street's self-regulator ordered Morgan Stanley to pay $13 million in fines and restitution to clients for failing to properly supervise trades that increased charges and fees to customers of certain investment funds.

Facebook Shares Sink as Bad News Piles Up

A series of controversies are colliding Monday to send Facebook Inc. shares to their worst day since November.

Longtime SoFi Tech Executive to Step Down

Social Finance's top technology executive, who is also the wife of former CEO Mike Cagney, plans to leave the firm.

Deal Boutique Greenhill Lands a Lifeline

Legendary Wall Street deal maker Robert Greenhill is throwing a lifeline to the firm he founded two decades ago, which has been largely left behind in the recent merger boom. Greenhill & Co. said its founder, along with CEO Scott Bok, will each invest $10 million in the company as part of a broader reorganization

Target to Boost Minimum Wages in Battle for Workers

Target said it is raising its minimum wage to $11 an hour starting next month and to $15 an hour within three years, as the retailer competes to fill low-wage jobs in a tighter labor market.

