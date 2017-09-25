Unilever to Buy Korean Skin-Care Firm for $2.7 Billion

Continue Reading Below

Unilever has agreed to buy Carver Korea, a Seoul-based maker of toners and moisturizers, for $2.7 billion, the latest in a string of skin-care acquisitions as it pivots toward higher-growth sectors.

GE Agrees to Sell Industrial Unit to ABB for $2.6 Billion

General Electric agreed to sell its industrial-solutions business to Switzerland's ABB., a sign that GE's new chief is moving ahead with efforts to streamline the industrial giant.

Uber Tries Compromise With London Regulators

Uber Technologies is examining concessions it could make to London to get its operating license back, while also preparing a legal appeal and rallying its users in the city to build support.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Activist Funds Seek Ouster of Tuesday Morning CEO

Two investment funds are calling for new leadership at discounted housewares retailer Tuesday Morning Corp., the latest in a series of activist campaigns targeting chief executives.

White Castle Brings Its Sliders to China

The mini-burger chain is betting on China's curiosity for Western food, rising beef consumption and a trend toward smaller portions to succeed there.

Mashable Tests Notion that 'Pivot to Video' Leads to Digital-Media Riches

The company, known for its mix of technology and pop-culture stories, is exploring selling itself to an investor and has had extensive discussions with a German TV broadcaster, people familiar with the matter said.

Facebook Abandons Plans to Change Share Structure, Avoiding Lawsuit

Facebook abandoned a plan to change its stock structure that would have given Mark Zuckerberg more control, the latest in a string of reversals by the social-media giant.

'Kingsman' Sequel Rules Box Office; New Lego Movie Fails to Click

Two of Hollywood's latest attempts at creating lucrative, sequel-spawning franchises hit theaters this weekend to mixed results.

China-Backed Firm Reaches Deal to Buy Apple Supplier

Canyon Bridge, whose planned acquisition of a U.S. semiconductor company was scuttled earlier this month, has reached a deal to buy chip designer Imagination Technologies for $742.2 million.

German Manufacturers Play Defense Against Chinese Hackers

A wave of attacks by Chinese hackers on Germany's cutting-edge manufacturers is raising alarm in Berlin and prompting the government to step in to defend the country's competitive edge.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)