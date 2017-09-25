GE Agrees to Sell Industrial Unit to ABB for $2.6 Billion

General Electric agreed to sell its industrial-solutions business to Switzerland's ABB., a sign that GE's new chief is moving ahead with efforts to streamline the industrial giant.

Activist Funds Seek Ouster of Tuesday Morning CEO

Two investment funds are calling for new leadership at discounted housewares retailer Tuesday Morning Corp., the latest in a series of activist campaigns targeting chief executives.

Uber Tries Compromise With London Regulators

Uber Technologies is examining concessions it could make to London to get its operating license back, while also preparing a legal appeal and rallying its users in the city to build support.

White Castle Brings Its Sliders to China

The mini-burger chain is betting on China's curiosity for Western food, rising beef consumption and a trend toward smaller portions to succeed there.

Mashable Tests Notion that 'Pivot to Video' Leads to Digital-Media Riches

The company, known for its mix of technology and pop-culture stories, is exploring selling itself to an investor and has had extensive discussions with a German TV broadcaster, people familiar with the matter said.

'Kingsman' Sequel Rules Box Office; New Lego Movie Fails to Click

Two of Hollywood's latest attempts at creating lucrative, sequel-spawning franchises hit theaters this weekend to mixed results.

China-Backed Firm Reaches Deal to Buy Apple Supplier

Canyon Bridge, whose planned acquisition of a U.S. semiconductor company was scuttled earlier this month, has reached a deal to buy chip designer Imagination Technologies for $742.2 million.

German Manufacturers Play Defense Against Chinese Hackers

A wave of attacks by Chinese hackers on Germany's cutting-edge manufacturers is raising alarm in Berlin and prompting the government to step in to defend the country's competitive edge.

Siemens, Alstom in Talks to Merge Rail Transportation Businesses

German industrial giant Siemens and French train-maker Alstom are in talks to create a European rail transportation powerhouse to better rival strong competition from China.

London Says It Won't Reissue Uber's License

London's top transport authority stripped Uber of its private-car hire license in the city, threatening to shut the company out of one of its biggest markets.

September 25, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)