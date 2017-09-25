Materials Slightly Lower on Concerns About Global Stability -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers declined amid fears about the outlook for the global economic recovery and political stability.

Germany's political establishment was surprised by a strong showing for a far-right, anti-trade and anti-immigration party in national elections.

Gold futures rose after North Korea's foreign minister said that comments from U.S. President Donald Trump constituted a declaration of war.

Investors are better off focusing on the fundamentals of economic and earnings outlooks rather than trying to position their portfolio around the unquantifiable risk of a nuclear war, said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2017 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT)