GDP Revision Expected to Show No Change -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jul +5.7% (7) +5.7%
HPI (Y/Y)
1000 New Home Sales Aug 591K (24) 571K
-- percent change Aug +3.5% -9.4%
1000 Consumer Confidence Sep 119.3 (23) 122.9
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A 14
Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Aug +0.9% (23) -6.8%
1000 Pending Home Sales Aug -0.5% (12) -0.8%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 23 275K (18) 259K
0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) Q2 +3.0% (22) +3.0%*
0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) Q2 +1.0% (10) +1.0%*
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A 16
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.2% (24) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.1% (24) +0.3%
0830 Core PCE Prices Aug +0.2% (22) +0.1%
0945 Chicago PMI Sep 58.5 (12) 58.9
1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 95.0 (18) 95.3**
(Final)
*Q2 2nd Reading
**Sep Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
September 25, 2017 14:08 ET (18:08 GMT)