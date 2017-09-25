On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Monday, September 25 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 593,142 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Oct-17 12,140 12,180 12,080 12,120 11,935 185 66 364

Nov-17 12,280 12,315 12,110 12,225 12,135 90 8,370 41,278

Jan-18 14,685 14,730 14,445 14,585 14,535 50 535,508 373,688

Mar-18 14,795 14,815 14,745 14,785 14,580 205 24 162

Apr-18 14,965 14,965 14,965 14,965 15,100 -135 2 66

May-18 15,085 15,140 14,840 14,980 14,920 60 47,850 69,570

Jun-18 - - - 14,785 14,785 0 0 1,094

Jul-18 14,940 14,995 14,785 14,885 14,810 75 14 1,236

Aug-18 15,035 15,035 15,035 15,035 14,860 175 2 1,164

Sep-18 15,180 15,310 15,005 15,155 15,110 45 1,306 6,570

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

September 25, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)