5 Qualities That Make You Stand Out to Recruiters

As we've all experienced firsthand, it can be difficult to catch an employer's or recruiter's attention. When hundreds of candidates apply to a single job post, it's no longer enough to simply meet all the qualifications.

So, what else are recruiters looking for in potential employees? There are five qualities that make the biggest impression on decision-makers in the hiring process. If you embody them, you'll be sure to stand out from the competition:

1. You Are Agile, Able to Upskill and Reskill as Needed

In the digital era, industries and roles must embrace the constant state of evolution and transformation nurtured by disruptive technologies. As a result, employees must be able to quickly adapt to new developments by upskilling and/or reskilling. This is particularly true with "hybrid jobs," which are on the rise. Defined as roles that blend technology skills and marketing skills, hybrid roles in emerging fields require today's talent to learn in-demand skills like digital product management and data science.

2. You Are a Leader and Strong Communicator

While technical skills and experience are certainly important qualities in a job candidate, they aren't competitive differentiators. Employers want to see that you have the skills to be a leader and can communicate effectively with your coworkers. This is especially true for candidates vying for more senior positions.

Demonstrating that you have soft skills such as communications and teamwork will signal to employers that you will be able to create a vision for your team and inspire others to work toward it with you.

3. You Are Passionate

Enthusiasm for the company and the position will catch a recruiter's attention. It also shows that you will be motivated to perform well. Skills can always be learned, but passion cannot.

Make sure to do your homework. Read up on the organization's core mission and values, then communicate your interest and excitement about them. It also never hurts to brush up on your interview skills to ensure you present yourself in a compelling way.

4. You Are a Culture Fit

Cultural fit is an extremely important factor when it comes to hiring. During an interview, you'll likely be asked questions to determine whether or not your values and motivations align with the company culture. Truthfully, these questions can make or break your chance at getting an offer.

It's a good idea to research the company's vibe and values beforehand. Try checking out its blog or social media handles. Always remember to treat your interview professionally and respectfully. Above all else, be yourself!

5. You Think About the Future of Your Career and How You Can Make Long-Term Contributions

Recruiters want to hire people who are invested in and will make contributions to their company for the long term, whether it be through advancing to senior positions or by bringing diverse skill sets and knowledge to the table. One way to show employers that you're preparing for the future and thinking about the in-demand skills you may need is by taking online courses. Including certificates or credentials earned through online education on your resume or LinkedIn profile displays your passion, nimbleness, and commitment to learning.

Mike Hebert is head of talent acquisition at edX.