Global Economy Week Ahead: Fed and ECB Chiefs Speak

Continue Reading Below

This week's events will likely be a snapshot of the conundrum central bankers world-wide are dealing with -- economic growth in multiple indicators but not in inflation readings as many expect, which has complicated efforts to taper economic stimulus policies.

Global Markets: Australia and Japan Rise to Kick Off the Week

Asia-Pacific markets shrugged off weekend election results in Germany and New Zealand, as stocks in Australia and Japan rose on local drivers.

European Banking Landscape Has New Powerhouses: French Lenders

French banks Société Générale and BNP Paribas have emerged from the financial crisis, the eurozone debt crisis and long years of European economic stagnation as two of the continent's strongest lenders.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

German Results Reflect European Unease Over Identity, Economy

Germany's election result confirms the overriding trend of European politics in the past year: the crumbling of the Continent's established parties in the face of voter anxiety over economics and identity.

U.K.'s Theresa May Buys Time-but Maybe Not Much

Theresa May needed to say enough in her speech last week to unblock stalled Brexit talks without blowing apart the unity of her government. What made this task so complicated, writes Simon Nixon, was that to secure the first objective, she had to abandon many core Brexiter nostrums.

Ignore the Fed's Yield Sign at Your Peril

The Federal Reserve is telling investors it will flatten the yield curve. They should listen.

The Global Stock Market's Hidden Juice

Investors should be worried that stocks are being supported by record amounts of margin debt. These kinds of loans secured against stocks have often proved dangerous in a downturn because when share prices fall borrowers are forced to sell.

Leveraged Loans on Pace to Top Pre-Financial Crisis Levels

Lending to the most indebted companies in the U.S. and Europe is up, and investors worry what could happen if the global economic expansion fades.

Real Wages Keep Powering Ahead, but Can the Trend Last?

You probably can't tell from looking at your paycheck, but hourly wages in the U.S. are nearing historical highs. That is, if you take very low inflation into account.

China's Banks Don't Share Investors' Enthusiasm for Steel

The stock market has fallen in love again with China's beleaguered state-owned steel titans, which are up roughly 60% since the dark days of early 2016 due to higher steel prices. But China's banks don't share investors' enthusiasm.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)