Uber Tries Compromise With London Regulators

Continue Reading Below

Uber Technologies is examining concessions it could make to London to get its operating license back, while also preparing a legal appeal and rallying its users in the city to build support.

White Castle Brings Its Sliders to China

The mini-burger chain is betting on China's curiosity for Western food, rising beef consumption and a trend toward smaller portions to succeed there.

Siemens, Alstom in Talks to Merge Rail Transportation Businesses

German industrial giant Siemens and French train-maker Alstom are in talks to create a European rail transportation powerhouse to better rival strong competition from China.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

London Says It Won't Reissue Uber's License

London's top transport authority stripped Uber of its private-car hire license in the city, threatening to shut the company out of one of its biggest markets.

Facebook Abandons Plans to Change Share Structure, Avoiding Lawsuit

Facebook abandoned a plan to change its stock structure that would have given Mark Zuckerberg more control, the latest in a string of reversals by the social-media giant.

Investors Mull Future of L'Oréal, Nestlé After Death

The death of Liliane Bettencourt has placed a question mark over the decadeslong ties between L'Oréal and Nestlé, two of the world's largest consumer-goods companies.

AIG For Now Remains Under Federal Oversight

American International Group will remain under federal supervision for now after U.S. officials discussed the firm's future at a private meeting Friday

Kroger Pitches to Niche Food Product Brands

Kroger Co. is launching a website allowing local suppliers to pitch niche products directly to buyers at the grocer's 2,800 stores, a response to rival Whole Foods Market's moves to be more conventional.

Why Slow iPhone 8 Sales May Be Good for Apple

When new iPhones hit the market, they usually fly off the shelves. But with the two models that began selling Friday, there are signs demand is tepid-and some analysts say that could be a good thing for Apple Inc.

'Kingsman' Sequel Rules Box Office; New Lego Movie Fails to Click

Two of Hollywood's latest attempts at creating lucrative, sequel-spawning franchises hit theaters this weekend to mixed results.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)