What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Uber is set to lose its license to operate in London, threatening to shut the ride-hailing firm out of one of its biggest markets.

Facebook abandoned a plan to change its stock structure that would have given Zuckerberg more control.

Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom are in talks to create a European rail transportation powerhouse.

A government board cleared the way for Trump to deploy a legal weapon to restrict solar-panel imports.

There are signs demand for two new iPhone models is tepid, but analysts say that could benefit Apple.

The SEC hack is stirring doubts about a trade database the agency has touted as a defense against episodes like the 2010 "Flash Crash."

The S&P 500 and the Dow eked out their second consecutive weekly gains.

OPEC is trying to contain Libya and Nigeria, where rising oil output may derail efforts to curb supply.

Round Hill agreed to buy Carlin Music, giving the private-equity firm publishing rights for Elvis Presley.

September 23, 2017