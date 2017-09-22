On Our Radar

Showtime making series of Clinton-Patterson thriller

Media & Advertising Associated Press

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HULT PRIZE FOUNDATION - Former US President Bill Clinton speaks during the Hult Prize Finals and Awards Dinner 2017 on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at the United Nations headquarters. (Jason DeCrow/Hult Prize Foundation via AP Images)

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HULT PRIZE FOUNDATION - Former US President Bill Clinton speaks during the Hult Prize Finals and Awards Dinner 2017 on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at the United Nations headquarters. (Jason DeCrow/Hult Prize Foundation via AP ... Images) (Jason DeCrow/Hult Prize Foundation via AP Images)

Expand

Showtime has won a bidding war to develop former President Bill Clinton and powerhouse author James Patterson’s upcoming thriller, “The President is Missing,” into a television series.

Continue Reading Below

The network announced the deal Friday, months away from the book’s publication next June.

In the collaboration with Patterson, Clinton provides an insider’s perspective of having been in the White House. It’s the first time that Clinton has helped write fiction.

Showtime’s affiliation with CBS, and the corporation’s boss Leslie Moonves, helped seal the deal. Moonves knows Clinton, and Patterson helps with the production of the CBS series “Zoo” and “Instinct.”