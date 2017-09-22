North Korean Threats Pressure Global Markets

U.S. stocks and government yields wavered on fresh tensions out of North Korea, a marked shift from earlier in the week when major indexes closed at records. The Dow industrials fell less than 0.1%.

Fed Officials Show Willingness to Raise Rates Again This Year

A trio of Federal Reserve officials on Friday expressed openness to raising short-term interest rates again before year's end, without committing to a move.

May Calls for Two-Year Brexit Transition, Pledges to Honor Budget Commitments

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the U.K. would honor its financial commitments to the European Union's current budget and seek to retain current terms of trade for two years after its planned exit in 2019.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Drops by Five in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 744, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

OPEC's 'Problem Children' Are Holding Down Oil Prices

Rising output in strife-torn Libya and Nigeria is threatening the cartel's bid to cut off oil supplies and balance the market.

Oil Prices Little Changed After OPEC Meeting

Oil prices wobbled between small gains and losses after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies didn't make a recommendation on whether the group should extend its oil cuts.

China Stocks Slip on S&P Downgrade

China's stern rebuttal to Standard & Poor's sovereign rating downgrade failed to lift local equities out of their declines on Friday, and stocks ended broadly lower to close the week nearly unchanged.

Indonesia Central Bank Cuts Rates for Second Straight Month

Indonesia's central bank cut interest rates Friday for the second straight month as it pulls out all the stops to resuscitate growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy ahead of any further rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Canadian Regulators Charge Ex-Law Firm Assistant With Sharing Insider Information

A former legal assistant with one of Canada's most prominent law firms has been charged with illegally passing privileged information on a series of high-profile takeover bids, including Valeant's failed run at Allergan.

Canada Inflation Gauge Reaches Four-Month High

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in August to hit a four-month high, with gasoline and shelter costs lifting prices.

