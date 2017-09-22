North Korean Threats Pressure Global Markets

U.S. stocks and government yields fell on fresh tensions out of North Korea, a marked shift from earlier in the week when major indexes closed at records. The S&P fell less than 0.1%.

May Calls for Two-Year Brexit Transition, Pledges to Honor Budget Commitments

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the U.K. would honor its financial commitments to the European Union's current budget and seek to retain current terms of trade for two years after its planned exit in 2019.

Fed's Kaplan Has 'Open Mind' to One More Rate Increase in December

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Friday said he is open to raising short-term interest rates later this year, but will want to watch how the economy performs for a while before making a decision.

Fed Could Raise Rates Again This Year, Says Williams

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said he expects the Fed to continue raising interest rates gradually, and that this could include another increase by the end of this year.

Kansas City Fed President Says Additional Rate Increases 'Appropriate'

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said she continues to support increases in short-term interest rates along a "gradual path."

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Drops by Five in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 744, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

OPEC's 'Problem Children' Are Holding Down Oil Prices

Rising output in strife-torn Libya and Nigeria is threatening the cartel's bid to cut off oil supplies and balance the market.

Oil Prices Little Changed After OPEC Meeting

Oil prices wobbled between small gains and losses after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies didn't make a recommendation on whether the group should extend its oil cuts.

China Stocks Slip on S&P Downgrade

China's stern rebuttal to Standard & Poor's sovereign rating downgrade failed to lift local equities out of their declines on Friday, and stocks ended broadly lower to close the week nearly unchanged.

Indonesia Central Bank Cuts Rates for Second Straight Month

Indonesia's central bank cut interest rates Friday for the second straight month as it pulls out all the stops to resuscitate growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy ahead of any further rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

