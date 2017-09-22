North Korean Threats Pressure Global Markets

Global markets slipped after fresh threats from North Korea revived the geopolitical fears that engulfed markets earlier this month.

China Stocks Plummet on S&P Downgrade

China's stern rebuttal to Standard & Poor's sovereign rating downgrade failed to lift local equities out of their declines on Friday, and stocks ended broadly lower to close the week nearly unchanged.

China Calls S&P Rating Downgrade a 'Wrong Decision'

There was nothing new in concerns expressed by S&P about China's rapid debt buildup, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement posted on its website Friday.

Eurozone PMI Beats Forecasts, Pointing to Stronger Growth

The eurozone economy found fresh momentum in September and may have accelerated in the third quarter as a whole, according to surveys of purchasing managers released.

BIS Says Globalization Is Answer to Inflation Puzzle

Globalization is the most likely explanation for surprisingly low rates of inflation, suggesting that central banks should be patient in seeking to meet their targets and avoid providing too much stimulus, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

OPEC's 'Problem Children' Are Holding Down Oil Prices

Rising output in strife-torn Libya and Nigeria is threatening the cartel's bid to cut off oil supplies and balance the market.

Rogue Traders Could Take Advantage of Hacking

A hack into the Securities and Exchange Commission is raising fears that filings from thousands of companies could be available to rogue traders eager to profit from market-moving information before the agency makes it public.

Hack Response Opens SEC to Criticism

The SEC provided few details about a 2016 cyberattack on its Edgar database, an awkward twist for an agency that has pushed companies to educate investors on cyberrisks and swiftly disclose breaches to the public.

Mexico Earthquakes Test Plan for Investors to Absorb Government Disaster Costs

Investors recently bought a catastrophe bond designed to minimize the financial hit to the Mexican government from earthquakes. They could now be on the hook for as much as $150 million after two major quakes struck the country in quick succession.

Fed Says Total U.S. Household Net Worth Rose

The total net worth of U.S. households pushed farther into record territory, climbing by $1.7 trillion in the second quarter of 2017, to $96.2 trillion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)