North Korean Threats Rattle Global Markets

Global markets slipped after fresh threats from North Korea revived the geopolitical fears that engulfed markets earlier this month.

China Calls S&P Rating Downgrade a 'Wrong Decision'

There was nothing new in concerns expressed by S&P about China's rapid debt buildup, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement posted on its website Friday.

OPEC Seeks to Contain Its 'Problem Children'

Rising output in strife-torn Libya and Nigeria is threatening the cartel's bid to cut off oil supplies and balance the market.

Rogue Traders Could Take Advantage of Hacking

A hack into the Securities and Exchange Commission is raising fears that filings from thousands of companies could be available to rogue traders eager to profit from market-moving information before the agency makes it public.

Hack Response Opens SEC to Criticism

The SEC provided few details about a 2016 cyberattack on its Edgar database, an awkward twist for an agency that has pushed companies to educate investors on cyberrisks and swiftly disclose breaches to the public.

Mexico Earthquakes Test Plan for Investors to Absorb Government Disaster Costs

Investors recently bought a catastrophe bond designed to minimize the financial hit to the Mexican government from earthquakes. They could now be on the hook for as much as $150 million after two major quakes struck the country in quick succession.

Fed Says Total U.S. Household Net Worth Rose

The total net worth of U.S. households pushed farther into record territory, climbing by $1.7 trillion in the second quarter of 2017, to $96.2 trillion.

$2 Trillion Later, Does the Fed Even Know if Quantitative Easing Worked?

As the central bank sets out to reverse quantitative easing, there are at least three reasons not to worry too much about its impact on markets-and one good reason to be concerned.

S&P Lowers China's Credit Rating

Standard & Poor's lowered China's sovereign credit rating, joining a growing chorus of alarm over the nation's soaring debt levels despite government pledges to fend off financial risks.

Trump Expands North Korea Sanctions

President Donald Trump signed an executive order he said will expand U.S. authority to target individuals, companies and financial institutions involved in business with Pyongyang.

