Industrials Climb Amid Deal Intrigue - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose amid deal intrigue. German industrial giant Siemens and French train-maker Alstom SA are in talks to merge their rail operations to compete more effectively with Chinese rivals. International aviation authorities are holding symposium soliciting industry ideas about potential global operating standards for unmanned drones.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
September 22, 2017 16:26 ET (20:26 GMT)