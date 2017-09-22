Government Bonds Strengthen as Geopolitical Tensions Stir Markets

U.S. government bonds strengthened on Friday after a nine-day losing streak as geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and North Korea reverberated through markets.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped to 2.250%, according to Tradeweb, down from 2.278% on Thursday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

North Korea's threat to detonate a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean stoked investor fears, bringing U.S. strains with Pyongyang back into the forefront after major stock indexes reached records earlier this week and government bond prices receded.

President Donald Trump's United Nations speech on Tuesday warned that the U.S. could "totally destroy" North Korea if it were forced to defend itself or its allies, leading to a fresh round of hostile rhetoric between the two countries. In recent weeks, North Korea has launched two missiles over Japan and tested its most powerful nuclear device.

"Do you want to be short bonds going into a weekend where North Korea might launch something?" said John Briggs, head of strategy at NatWest Markets.

The geopolitical fears echoed through markets. Major U.S. stock indexes swung around the flatline Friday, as assets considered safe, like gold, advanced.

Benchmark government bonds had sold off for nine consecutive days, the longest streak of declines since 2011. Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve announced its plans to start trimming its multi-trillion dollar bond portfolio, and policy makers signaled a majority remained in favor of an additional interest-rate increase this year.

The outlook on interest rates sent yields on the two-year Treasury note, which tends to be more sensitive to the Fed's policies, to 1.442% Thursday -- its highest close since November 2008. The two-year yield declined to 1.439% Friday, according to Tradeweb.

