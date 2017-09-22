On Our Radar

GDP Revision Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A 17.0

Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jul +5.9% (3) +5.7%

HPI (Y/Y)

Continue Reading Below

1000 New Home Sales Aug 595K (10) 571K

-- percent change Aug +4.2% -9.4%

1000 Consumer Confidence Sep 119.7 (10) 122.9

1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A 14

Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Aug +0.8% (10) -6.8%

1000 Pending Home Sales Aug -0.5% (5) -0.8%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 23 275K (6) 259K

0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) Q2 +3.1% (10) +3.0%*

0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) Q2 +1.0% (5) +1.0%*

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A 16

Composite Index

Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.2% (11) +0.4%

0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.1% (11) +0.3%

0830 Core PCE Prices Aug +0.2% (10) +0.1%

0945 Chicago PMI Sep 58.5 (6) 58.9

1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 95.3 (7) 95.3**

(Final)

*Q2 2nd Reading

**Sep Prelim Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2017 14:16 ET (18:16 GMT)