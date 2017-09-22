GDP Revision Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A 17.0
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jul +5.9% (3) +5.7%
HPI (Y/Y)
1000 New Home Sales Aug 595K (10) 571K
-- percent change Aug +4.2% -9.4%
1000 Consumer Confidence Sep 119.7 (10) 122.9
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A 14
Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Aug +0.8% (10) -6.8%
1000 Pending Home Sales Aug -0.5% (5) -0.8%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 23 275K (6) 259K
0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) Q2 +3.1% (10) +3.0%*
0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) Q2 +1.0% (5) +1.0%*
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A 16
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.2% (11) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.1% (11) +0.3%
0830 Core PCE Prices Aug +0.2% (10) +0.1%
0945 Chicago PMI Sep 58.5 (6) 58.9
1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 95.3 (7) 95.3**
(Final)
*Q2 2nd Reading
**Sep Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
