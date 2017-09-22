Energy Stocks Rise After OPEC Meeting - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose alongside oil futures after an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting ended without a definitive plan on production levels. There was no report, as some analysts had anticipated, of OPEC members exempted from the production-cap deal, including Nigeria and Libya, joining the effort. Still, an extension to the production-cut deal remained a possibility at future meetings, according to analysts.
September 22, 2017 16:26 ET (20:26 GMT)