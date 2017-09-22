Alstom Confirms Rail Merger Talks With Siemens

France's Alstom SA (ALO.FR) said Friday it is in discussions with Siemens AG (SIE.XE) over a potential merger with the German company's mobility division, confirming recent press speculation.

"No final decision has been made, discussions are on-going and no agreement has been reached," Alstom said.

Siemens had previously been in talks with Canada's Bombardier Inc. (BBD.A.T) regarding a merger of their respective rail businesses.

September 22, 2017 12:49 ET (16:49 GMT)