ACS Continues to Consider Possible Counteroffer for Abertis

Spanish construction company ACS (ACS.MC) said on Friday that it was continuing to consider a potential counteroffer for Abertis Infraestructuras SA (ABE.MC), following a previous offer made by Italian company Atlantia SpA (ATL.MI) in June.

Continue Reading Below

ACS said, among the various options it is considering, it may launch a competing bid with its German affiliate Hochtief AG (HOT.XE). However, a possible offer "has not been submitted for the deliberation and agreement" of the market regulator, ACS said.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2017 13:42 ET (17:42 GMT)