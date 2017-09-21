Telecoms Stocks Down On Deal Doubts - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies declined amid doubts about the outlook for deal making. After rising sharply in the wake of the latest reports that the two were near a deal earlier this week, shares of Sprint and T-Mobile US have given back much of those gains. Telefonica is facing higher risks than any of its competitors in Spain as its broadband business comes under attack from Orange, Vodafone and new entrant MasMovil, according to analysts at brokerage RBC.
September 21, 2017 16:57 ET (20:57 GMT)