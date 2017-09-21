Siemens Extends Appointment of CFO Ralf Thomas

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Thursday it has extended the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas until Sept. 2023.

Continue Reading Below

Mr. Thomas, 56, joined Siemens in 1995 and became CFO in 2013.

"Ralf is integrity and reliability personified and thus a stabilizing and organizing force in the management team," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said. "His contract extension is an important signal of continuity in the company."

Write to Marc Bisbal Arias at marc.bisbalarias@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)