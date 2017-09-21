U.S. Stocks End Winning Streak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended a streak of record closes, as investors took stock of the Federal Reserve's renewed commitment to raise interest rates again this year.

S&P Lowers China's Credit Rating

Standard & Poor's lowered China's sovereign credit rating, joining a growing chorus of alarm over the nation's soaring debt levels despite government pledges to fend off financial risks.

Trump Expands U.S. Authority to Sanction North Korea

President Donald Trump signed an executive order he said will expand U.S. authority to target individuals, companies and financial institutions involved in business with Pyongyang.

Fed Says Total U.S. Household Net Worth Rose

The total net worth of U.S. households pushed farther into record territory, climbing by $1.7 trillion in the second quarter of 2017, to $96.2 trillion.

Mexico Earthquakes Test Plan for Investors to Absorb Government Disaster Costs

Investors recently bought a catastrophe bond designed to minimize the financial hit to the Mexican government from earthquakes. They could now be on the hook for as much as $150 million after two major quakes struck the country in quick succession.

Oil Prices Stall After Recent Rally

Oil prices wavered between small gains and losses, as investors awaited clues on whether OPEC will do more to ease a global supply glut.

Eurozone Consumer Sentiment Hits 16-Year High

Consumers in the 19 countries that use the euro are more optimistic about their prospects than at any time since the currency was in its infancy, an indication that the economy may be on course for its strongest year since the global financial crisis.

Draghi Urges Governments to Help Address Banks' Volume of Bad Loans

ECB President Mario Draghi Mario Draghi called on eurozone governments to help address the 'high' volume of bad debt on banks' balance sheets, which he warned is weighing on the sector's profitability.

Stanford Professor Endorses Smaller Fed Portfolio

Stanford University economist John Taylor came down in favor of a smaller Fed portfolio during a lecture in Zurich on Thursday.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Despite Recent Hurricanes

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits fell last week, countering forecasts for nationwide claims to rise following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

