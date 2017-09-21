Norway's Central Bank Sees No Rate Rise Before 2019

Norway's central bank said it doesn't expect to raise rates before 2019 in light of a muted inflation outlook, signaling caution.

Kuroda: Current Framework Is Sufficient for 2% Inflation

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank can achieve its 2% inflation target with its current easing framework.

Fed Signals Bump Up Bank Stocks

Global financial shares climbed Thursday, while haven assets lagged, after the Federal Reserve signaled it remained on track to raise interest rates later in 2017.

Bank of Japan Sticks With Easy Money Settings

Japan's central bank leaves policy unchanged, sticking with its aggressive monetary stimulus measures as many other major central banks around the world head toward an exit from easy money.

RBA Chief Says Australia on Track for Higher Growth

Australia's economy is on track for lower rates of unemployment and stronger growth as it exits a period dominated by a mining investment boom and bust, according to central bank chief Philip Lowe.

Bank Indonesia Expected to Stand Pat on Rates

Bank Indonesia is expected to stand pat on Friday as the central bank may adopt a wait and watch stance after its surprise rate cut last month.

Fed Unveils Plan to Pare Holdings, Hints at Another Rate Rise

The Federal Reserve said it would initiate in October its long-telegraphed plan to shrink the portfolio of bonds acquired after the 2008 crisis and left open the possibility of raising short-term interest rates by December.

Key Takeaways From the September Fed Meeting

Federal Reserve officials didn't raise short-term interest rates Wednesday, but a December increase remains on the table. Meanwhile, the central bank said it would initiate in October its plan to shrink its securities holdings. Here are key takeaways from the Fed's policy meeting.

How the Fed's Unwind Will Ripple Through Banks

The gradual wind down of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet will have far-reaching effects throughout the banking system. For the most part, major banks stand to benefit.

Parsing the Fed: How the September Statement Changed From July

See exactly how the statement from Fed policy makers changed.

September 21, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)