Asia Markets Fail to Find Fed Inspiration

Caution continued in global stock markets following the Federal Reserve's overnight announcements; Australia's market was stung by weakness in metals and utilities.

Fed Unveils Plan to Pare Holdings, Hints at Another Rate Rise

The Federal Reserve said it would initiate in October its long-telegraphed plan to shrink the portfolio of bonds acquired after the 2008 crisis and left open the possibility of raising short-term interest rates by December.

Bank of Japan Sticks With Easy Money Settings

Japan's central bank leaves policy unchanged, sticking with its aggressive monetary stimulus measures as many other major central banks around the world head toward an exit from easy money.

Key Takeaways From the September Fed Meeting

Federal Reserve officials didn't raise short-term interest rates Wednesday, but a December increase remains on the table. Meanwhile, the central bank said it would initiate in October its plan to shrink its securities holdings. Here are key takeaways from the Fed's policy meeting.

How the Fed's Unwind Will Ripple Through Banks

The gradual wind down of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet will have far-reaching effects throughout the banking system. For the most part, major banks stand to benefit.

Parsing the Fed: How the September Statement Changed From July

See exactly how the statement from Fed policy makers changed.

Fed Officials Lower Their Estimate of Long-Run Interest Rates

Federal Reserve officials are continuing to pencil in one more rate rise this year, and now expect the economy to take a little longer to achieve their official inflation goal, according to the central bank's latest official forecasts.

SEC Discloses Edgar Corporate Filing System Was Hacked in 2016

The SEC disclosed that hackers penetrated its electronic system for storing public-company filings and may have traded illegally on the information.

New Zealand Economy Rebounds Ahead of Election

New Zealand's economy rebounded in the second quarter after six months of lackluster progress, an indication that growth may be regaining momentum as the nation prepares to go to the polls Saturday in a tightly fought general election.

States Back Big Rate Increases Amid Health Law's Uncertainty

Many state regulators are approving sharp rate increases for 2018 Affordable Care Act insurance plans as they are forced to make decisions amid new uncertainty about the health law's future.

