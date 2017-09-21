Have Bitcoin, Can't Travel: Crackdown Grounds Cryptocurrency Executives

Continue Reading Below

China's escalating war on bitcoin trading resulted in a travel ban of sorts for two executives from the country's largest commercial exchanges.

Wall Street's Newest Puzzle: What Passive Buying and Selling Means for Individual Stocks

The rise of passive investing is changing the makeup of markets. Even active investors are now resigning themselves to the influence of indexing and are contriving ways to take advantage of its impact.

Commonwealth Bank Sells Life-Insurance Businesses for $3 Billion

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is considering spinning off its global asset-management unit after announcing the sale of its life-insurance businesses to AIA Group.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

BlackRock to Sell Singapore Office Tower for $1.59 Billion

The sale would be one of Singapore's biggest real-estate deals so far this year and would be BlackRock's fourth property sale in the city-state since 2015.

China's Postal Savings Bank Taps Overseas Investors

State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China is raising up to $7.6 billion in one of the largest-ever sales of offshore securities by a Chinese lender.

Hannover Re Warns Natural Disasters Threaten Profit Goal

Germany's Hannover Re warned it might miss its 2017 profit target due to the likely costs from recent natural catastrophes.

Fed Unveils Plan to Pare Holdings, Hints at Another Rate Rise

The Federal Reserve said it would initiate in October its long-telegraphed plan to shrink the portfolio of bonds acquired after the 2008 crisis and left open the possibility of raising short-term interest rates by December.

Bank of Japan Sticks With Easy-Money Settings

Japan's central bank leaves policy unchanged, sticking with its aggressive monetary stimulus measures as many other major central banks around the world head toward an exit from easy money.

How the Fed's Unwind Will Ripple Through Banks

The gradual wind down of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet will have far-reaching effects throughout the banking system. For the most part, major banks stand to benefit.

SEC Discloses Edgar Corporate Filing System Was Hacked in 2016

The SEC disclosed that hackers penetrated its electronic system for storing public-company filings and may have traded illegally on the information.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)