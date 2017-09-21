Fed Unveils Plan to Pare Holdings, Hints at Another Rate Rise

The Federal Reserve said it would initiate in October its long-telegraphed plan to shrink the portfolio of bonds acquired after the 2008 crisis and left open the possibility of raising short-term interest rates by December.

Bank of Japan Sticks With Easy Money Settings

Japan's central bank leaves policy unchanged, sticking with its aggressive monetary stimulus measures as many other major central banks around the world head toward an exit from easy money.

China's Postal Savings Bank Taps Overseas Investors

State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China is raising up to $7.6 billion in one of the largest-ever sales of offshore securities by a Chinese lender.

How the Fed's Unwind Will Ripple Through Banks

The gradual wind down of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet will have far-reaching effects throughout the banking system. For the most part, major banks stand to benefit.

SEC Discloses Edgar Corporate Filing System Was Hacked in 2016

The SEC disclosed that hackers penetrated its electronic system for storing public-company filings and may have traded illegally on the information.

Hackers Entered Equifax Systems in March

Hackers roamed undetected in Equifax's computer network for more than four months before its security team uncovered the massive data breach, a security firm said in a confidential note Equifax sent to some of its customers.

Hurricane Maria Exposes a Common Problem for Puerto Rico Homeowners: No Insurance

Many Puerto Rican homeowners don't have insurance policies to help with rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Maria, making the economically depressed island's recovery more difficult.

Pain in Spain? Investors See Lingering Political Risk in Catalonia

A bid for independence for one of Spain's richest regions is a lingering risk for investors after a long period of political uncertainty in Europe. Whether Spain's finances will be put under pressure is the key question.

States Back Big Rate Increases Amid Health Law's Uncertainty

Many state regulators are approving sharp rate increases for 2018 Affordable Care Act insurance plans as they are forced to make decisions amid new uncertainty about the health law's future.

Guggenheim CEO Mark Walter Has 'Full Support' of Board: Memo

Guggenheim Partners' board has told employees that Chief Executive Mark Walter has the full support of "each and every one of its members."

