Top SEC Officials Only Recently Told of 2016 Filings Hack

The Securities and Exchange Commission's top officials weren't told until recently about a 2016 cyberattack that penetrated its system for public-company filings, raising questions about how the breach was initially handled.

Facebook Says It Will Hand Over Russia-Backed Ads to Congress

Facebook, under fire for its response to Russian activity in the U.S. presidential election, said it would take steps to increase political transparency on its site and has agreed to hand over detailed information on thousands of Russian-backed ads to congressional investigators.

U.S. Considers Dropping Federal Oversight of AIG

U.S. officials are considering whether to remove federal oversight of insurer American International Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Equifax CEO to Testify at Senate Hearing on Data Breach

Equifax Chief Executive Richard Smith will testify in front of U.S. senators next month about the company's handling of a data breach that compromised the personal information of millions of Americans.

Google and Its Partners Will Issue Refunds to Advertisers Over Fake Traffic

Alphabet Inc.'s Google confirmed it will issue refunds for ads bought through its systems that ran on websites with fake traffic and said a handful of its partners have agreed to do the same.

Top Uber Investor Resists SoftBank Deal

As Uber works to finalize a potential multibillion-dollar investment deal with Japan's SoftBank, one of the ride-hailing giant's earliest and biggest shareholders has indicated it doesn't intend to sell.

KB Home Cuts CEO's Bonus After His Rant at Kathy Griffin

KB Home says it will cut its chief executive's annual bonus by 25% after a recording surfaced this week purportedly of the CEO berating neighbor Kathy Griffin in an expletive-laced tirade with sexist and antigay language.

Liliane Bettencourt, Heiress to L'Oréal Fortune, Dies

Liliane Bettencourt, one of the world's richest women and heiress to the L'Oréal cosmetics fortune, died Thursday. She was 94.

Telia to Pay Nearly $1 Billion to Settle Uzbek Bribery Claims

Swedish telecoms firm Telia Company AB agreed to pay nearly $1 billion to U.S. and Dutch authorities to settle allegations that the company and a subsidiary paid about $331 million in bribes in Uzbekistan.

How Grocery Giant Aldi Plans to Conquer America: Limit Choice

Born in the ashes of WWII, the secretive German supermarket chain Aldi offers shoppers limited choices and rock-bottom prices-a formula expected to roil an American grocery market already undergoing dramatic change.

